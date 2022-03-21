Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.93. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,580,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,032. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

