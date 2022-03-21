Huobi BTC Price Hits $41,060.74 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $41,060.74 or 0.99822509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $848,493.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.89 or 0.07035311 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.17 or 0.99884335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041255 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

