Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)
Further Reading
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.