HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 7.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. 71,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,875,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HUYA by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.