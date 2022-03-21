Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.00

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.