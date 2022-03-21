Hyve Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Hyve has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $243,092.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.56 or 0.07018136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.11 or 0.99975985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.