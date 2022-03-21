I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.05. 11,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
