I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.05. 11,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

