IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will announce $124.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.61 million and the highest is $124.94 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $492.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IBEX stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.
About IBEX (Get Rating)
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
