IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will announce $124.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.61 million and the highest is $124.94 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $492.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

