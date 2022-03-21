ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Company Profile (CVE:ICC)
