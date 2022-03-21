ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $31.30

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $31.30 or 0.00075974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 49% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $138.83 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.80 or 0.07041334 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,126.99 or 0.99830796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041111 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,435,779 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

