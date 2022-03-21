ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 695,009 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ICL Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ICL Group by 98.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,850,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 918,030 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

