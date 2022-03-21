Idavoll Network Market Cap Tops $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.83 or 0.07128623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.79 or 1.00177240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041311 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

