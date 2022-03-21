Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0749

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $133,634.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00229026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00209142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,009,814 coins and its circulating supply is 58,655,194 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.