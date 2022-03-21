Idle Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $5,995.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.04 or 1.00080674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,198,133 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

