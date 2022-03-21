Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Stephen John Boydell Sells 259,204 Shares

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) insider Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43), for a total value of £285,124.40 ($370,772.95).

On Friday, March 11th, Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of Ilika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,360 ($3,068.92).

Shares of LON IKA traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 110 ($1.43). 50,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ilika plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.57 million and a PE ratio of -30.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

