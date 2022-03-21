Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

ITW opened at $212.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.