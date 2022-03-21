Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $364.23 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $364.23 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $566.43 or 0.01357275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,036 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

