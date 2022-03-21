ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 2.8% This Week

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $79,158.23 and $74,927.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,283,156 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.