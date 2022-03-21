ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.15

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 13609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 430,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

