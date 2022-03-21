IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 74,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 154,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.73 million and a PE ratio of 49.17.
About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.