Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.77.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $42.94 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.