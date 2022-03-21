Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Market Cap Hits $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.