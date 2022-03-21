Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys £56,480 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Sarah Kuijlaars purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.18) per share, with a total value of £56,480 ($73,446.03).

LON:INCH traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 706.50 ($9.19). 286,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 799.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 833.77. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 615 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 16.10 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.83) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

