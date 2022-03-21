Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($25.27) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,119. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

