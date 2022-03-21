Ingersoll Rand Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of IR stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,098,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

