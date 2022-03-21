Ink Reaches Market Cap of $458,953.33 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Ink has a market cap of $458,953.33 and $44,456.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

