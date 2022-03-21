Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 34,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,880,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.