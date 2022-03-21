Insider Buying: ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,027.31).

EAH opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.56. The stock has a market cap of £96.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

