Insider Buying: Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) Insider Buys 13,514 Shares of Stock

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) insider Cecil N. Smith III purchased 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AUID traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $4.67. 3,103,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,693. Ipsidy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.