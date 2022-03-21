Insider Buying: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) CFO Todd P. Branning purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,504. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.