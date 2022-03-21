Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Purchases 714,284 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PCT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.73. 916,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,275. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
