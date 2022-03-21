Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Purchases 75,731 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 75,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 670,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,254. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

