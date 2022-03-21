Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 16,341 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.10. 252,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

