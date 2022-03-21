Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 16,341 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.10. 252,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.50.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
