Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $29.37. 322,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.