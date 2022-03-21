Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $29.37. 322,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
