Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 7,080 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,729.57. 1,311,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,690.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,808.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,010.73 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,309.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $754,814,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

