Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $87.16. 4,712,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

