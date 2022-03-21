Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 217,904 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $24.71. 863,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

