Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Insider Sells 16,430 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BFLY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,369. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $20.20.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,763,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 527,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 425,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.