Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Insider Sells 16,430 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BFLY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,369. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $20.20.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFLY. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,763,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 527,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 425,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

