Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDLX traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $56.58. 528,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

