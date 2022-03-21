Insider Selling: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. 107,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

