Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.14. 6,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,630. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.