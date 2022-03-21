Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.14. 6,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,630. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.63.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
