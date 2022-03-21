Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 369,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,858. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.