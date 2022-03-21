Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells 45,895 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $87,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 14,434,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841,752. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ContextLogic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 625.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 63.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 126,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

