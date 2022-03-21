Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 1,122 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE DHI traded down $2.82 on Monday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,620. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.