Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 1,122 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DHI traded down $2.82 on Monday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,620. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

