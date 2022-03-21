Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $63.94. 305,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $871.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

