Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells 2,888 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE FSLY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,233. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $26,981,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
