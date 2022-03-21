Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HEES stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About H&E Equipment Services (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

