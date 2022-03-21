Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
II-VI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. 18,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.
About II-VI (Get Rating)
II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.