Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $23.15.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 440,139 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 95,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 98,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

INFU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

