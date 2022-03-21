Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
InfuSystem stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $23.15.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INFU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
