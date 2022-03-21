Insider Selling: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Sells 1,051 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 1,051 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $12,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JOAN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.10. 504,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,738. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

