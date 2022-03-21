Insider Selling: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Sells 1,051 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 1,051 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $12,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
JOAN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.10. 504,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,738. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
